Armenia diaspora minister heading to US on official visit
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will be on an official visit in the United States, from July 27 to August 7, and he will visit Los Angeles, New York and Boston, the Ministry of Diaspora informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In Los Angeles, Hayrapetyan will attend also the groundbreaking of the Armenian American Museum.

The minister’s meetings to be held within the framework of his US visit are organized under the sponsorship and funding by the government and the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia.
