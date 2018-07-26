Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Offshore organizations have become vice in our history

Regrettably, offshore organizations have become a vice, over the course of our history, in tax collection processes.
Davit Ananyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, on Thursday told the above-said to reporters. He noted this reflecting on the investigations that have resumed into the businesses affiliated with former ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP and former head of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders, Mihran Poghosyan.
The SRC chief noted that although thorough inspections were conducted, he could not provide additional information. He said, however, that the investigations into Poghosyan’s businesses had resumed based on “certain intentions, or calculations.”
To note, several Armenian companies that are affiliated with Mihran Poghosyan are suspected of tax fraud.