Dollar gains ground in Armenia
Dollar gains ground in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.01/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.13 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 563.36 (up by AMD  0.59), that of one British pound totaled AMD 634.36 (up by AMD 1.47), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.64 in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 240.71, AMD 19,044.94 and AMD 13,005.92, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
