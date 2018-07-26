Mnuchin: Trump-Juncker talks pave way to 'resolving a lot of these trade issues'

U.S. trade negotiations with the European Union formed the basis of a "real agreement" that will reduce tensions, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
Mnuchin spoke a day after the White House announced it had reached a general agreement with the European Union to work toward zero tariffs and reform the World Trade Organization. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker held talks Wednesday on the trade dispute.
In the wake of those negotiations, Mnuchin said the long-term goal is an elimination of all tariffs, and in the nearer term no additional tariffs and a removal of duties on steel and aluminum.
"I think we're well on our way to resolving a lot of these trade issues," he said.