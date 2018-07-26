News
Facebook shares fall by nearly 20%, wiping out over $120 billion in market value
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

Facebook shares dove 19 percent Thursday, shedding about $120 billion in market value, on track for the biggest ever one-day wipeout of stock market value for any U.S. company, USA Today reported.

The decline, fueled by the social network's slowing growth, already marked Facebook's largest stock market drop ever, eclipsing a 12 percent drop on July 27, 2012. Another 7 percent drop on March 19, the Monday after news of the Cambridge Analytica crisis broke, caused a $36.4 billion decline in Facebook's market value.
