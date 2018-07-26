Kocharyan: My relations with the former authorities were tense

YEREVAN.- Attempts are made to rewrite history, everything is turned upside down. the ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview to the TV channel "Yerkir Media", speaking about the charges brought against him in the case of March 1, 2008 events.

In reply to comments that the authorities didn't allow to make objective investigation, the second president advised to arrest the one who banned it.

"Since April 9, 2008, I have not been in power. Moreover, my relations with these authorities were tense. You know, I always criticized and expressed disagreement on a number of issues, "Kocharyan said, adding that the perpetrators should have been brought to justice, including the CEC.