Hayk Marutyan: Mayor should be elected by the people of country
Hayk Marutyan: Mayor should be elected by the people of country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Mayor should not be appointed, mayor should be elected by the people through free and independent elections, actor Hayk Marutyan wrote on Facebook, touching upon his probability of becoming candidate for the post of the mayor of Yerevan.

"I want to inform people, that for the past six years, the profession of actor  covers 20% of my life, and the remaining 80% of the time I manage my company and production center and engage in social and political activities, "the actor wrote, commenting on the statements that he is an actor.
