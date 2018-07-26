News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
USD
481.01
EUR
563.36
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.01
EUR
563.36
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Kocharyan: Those who tried to compromise authorities are behind March 1 events
Kocharyan: Those who tried to compromise authorities are behind March 1 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The ex-president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan believes that some people will be pleased with the charge brought against him and the possibility of arrest, he expressed his opinion in an interview with the Yerkir Media TV channel.

According to him, those who had no relation to the Karabakh movement, war, victories, evaded military service, and those with had an inferiority complex, will clap their hands. As Kocharyan believes, such a principle is used - “repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth."

"The March 1 scenario has nothing to do with reality, has no relation to the disclosure of the circumstances of the death of 10 people. A political decision has been made, the "guilty people" have been "appointed", they are trying to solve 2-3 issuess. First of all, to neutralize my possible participation in political processes. Secondly, to declare the case opened on March 1, "Kocharyan noted.

Kocharyan emphasized that those who tried to compromisethe  authorities are behind the March 1 events .

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President comes to court, hearing to consider his arrest reconvenes
The cars accompanying Robert Kocharyan are in the area…
 Court session to consider arresting Armenia second President to reconvene Friday morning
Kocharyan’s attorney assured that his client was not evading and he will appear in court…
 Robert Kocharyan offers the option of March 1, 2008 events
Robert Kocharyan decides not to give evidence any more
Kocharyan: Attempt is made to neutralize my active participation in the elections
In this regard, Kocharyan noted that he has repeatedly stated his unwillingness to return to politics.
 Kocharyan: My relations with the former authorities were tense
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news