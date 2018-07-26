Kocharyan: Those who tried to compromise authorities are behind March 1 events

YEREVAN.- The ex-president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan believes that some people will be pleased with the charge brought against him and the possibility of arrest, he expressed his opinion in an interview with the Yerkir Media TV channel.

According to him, those who had no relation to the Karabakh movement, war, victories, evaded military service, and those with had an inferiority complex, will clap their hands. As Kocharyan believes, such a principle is used - “repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth."

"The March 1 scenario has nothing to do with reality, has no relation to the disclosure of the circumstances of the death of 10 people. A political decision has been made, the "guilty people" have been "appointed", they are trying to solve 2-3 issuess. First of all, to neutralize my possible participation in political processes. Secondly, to declare the case opened on March 1, "Kocharyan noted.

Kocharyan emphasized that those who tried to compromisethe authorities are behind the March 1 events .