Court session to consider arresting Armenia second President to reconvene Friday morning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Yerevan court session to consider the motion to remand second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in custody has been rescheduled, and it will convene on Friday at 11am. 

Kocharyan’s attorney, Ruben Sahakyan, told about the aforesaid to reporters.

Also, he assured that Kocharyan was not evading and he will appear in court.

“It’s just that it’s necessary to properly notify,” Sahakyan said. “He didn’t receive a [respective] writ.”

In the attorney’s view, however, all this is being done by the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

“This is just a work that is done by the Special Investigation Service so that it definitely proves that Kocharyan avoids appearing in the court,” Ruben Sahakyan said. “[But] we are convinced that Mr. Kocharyan doesn’t avoid appearing in court.”

Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the SIS, and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against the second President of Armenia for breaching, with prior agreement with other persons, the constitutional order of the country.

Similar charges had earlier been filed against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case, and a search for him was declared.

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, also was questioned Thursday at the SIS, and within the framework of the said criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
