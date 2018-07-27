News
Newspaper: Kazakhstan, Belarus consider dismissing CSTO’s Armenian chief
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to sources in the Foreign Ministry, the positions of Armenia and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov have weakened in the CSTO, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.  

“They [the CSTO] no longer trust Khachaturov, who was called for questioning [in Armenia], [and] who seems will be given the status of a suspect [in the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008].

“[CSTO] members Kazakhstan and Belarus are [already] thinking about early dismissal of Khachaturov from the office of CSTO Secretary General,” wrote Hraparak.
This text available in   Հայերեն
