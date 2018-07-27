Armenia PM: Our problems in energy sector are of corruption nature

How strange it may sound, our problems in the energy sector again are of corruption nature.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforementioned during a meeting with Armenian businessmen, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“In our relations with our international partners in the energy sector, sadly, we are constantly facing the fact that Armenia’s interests are disregarded,” he added, in particular.

In Pashinyan’s words, there are energy sector loan programs that are not being implemented—and not by Armenia’s fault, but the country continues paying for these loans.

“The energy sector is of cornerstone importance, and we are going to bring it to order [in Armenia],” the PM stressed. “We say to international partners that we need to negotiate. We will simply stop the processes wherever Armenia’s interest is not preserved. We will not permit anyone disregard Armenia’s interest.”

Nikol Pashinyan added that a collaborative work was being done also with Armenia’s Russian partners in the energy sector.