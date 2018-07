There are “a dictator of two” among the leaders of NATO member states, said the U.S. President Donald Trump.

His remark came speaking at the steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, Washington Examiner reported.

According to him, the "dictators" are US allies who supported his call to boost military spending.

These are kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and dictator or two, Donald Trump described the leaders of 28 NATO member states without elaborating.