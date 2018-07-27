António Guterres: UN faces financial crisis

The UN is experiencing financial difficulties because of the underpayment of fees by UN member states to its budget, Deutsche Welle reported.

UN available reserves have never been so low in such an early season, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement to UN member states.

According to him, at the end of June this year, there was a shortage of $ 139 million in the UN budget.

Organization of such a level as the UN can not be under threat of bankruptcy, Guterres warned, calling for additional payments.

From 193 UN member states, only 112 have paid their contributions by July, while the largest US donor, which accounts for about 22 percent of the UN budget, has not yet translated the necessary funds. Meanwhile, Germany, US, Japan and China are among the largest donors.

The UN 2018-2019 budget work about 5.4 billion dollars (4.6 billion euros) was approved by the General Assembly in December 2017. This amount does not include the money that the UN spends on peacekeeping operations, while this budget is approximately 6.7 billion dollars (5.8 billion euros) for 2018-2019. The financial year of peacekeeping operations lasts from July 1 to June 30, the UN press service reported.