News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
António Guterres: UN faces financial crisis
António Guterres: UN faces financial crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UN is experiencing financial difficulties because of the underpayment of fees by UN member states to its budget, Deutsche Welle reported.

UN available reserves have never been so low in such an early season, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement to UN member states.

According to him, at the end of June this year, there was a shortage of $ 139 million in the UN budget.

Organization of such a level as the UN can not be under threat of bankruptcy, Guterres  warned, calling for additional payments.

From 193 UN member states, only 112 have paid their contributions by July, while the largest US donor, which accounts for about 22 percent of the UN budget, has not yet translated the necessary funds. Meanwhile, Germany, US, Japan and China are among the largest donors.

The UN 2018-2019 budget work about 5.4 billion dollars (4.6 billion euros) was approved by the General Assembly in December 2017. This amount does not include the money that the UN spends on peacekeeping operations, while this budget is approximately 6.7 billion dollars (5.8 billion euros) for 2018-2019. The financial year of peacekeeping operations lasts from July 1 to June 30, the UN press service reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework
We are very excited and happy to be able to make use of this opportunity...
 Armenia FM: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework
Mnatsakanyan spoke about the results of the Armenian delegation’s recent visit to the US…
 Strikes on Syria jet are defense of sovereignty, Israel envoy to UN says
Israel launched two Patriot missiles toward an Israeli jet…
 US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US
“We don’t trust Russia. We don’t trust Putin…
 Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN
The deputy defense minister is on a working visit to New York City…
 UN security council united on denuclearization of North Korea
Strict enforcement of sanctions is critical to achieving this goal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news