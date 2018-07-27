News
Armenia PM to gasoline importers: There is no longer political barrier in country
Armenia PM to gasoline importers: There is no longer political barrier in country
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


We are now working on the tax legislation amendment, so we try making the arena more appealing for investments.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid at a meeting with Armenian businessmen, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“But I’m not sure that the trade of gasoline and oil products can enter into those privileged domains,” he added.

The PM assured, however, that there is no longer a political barrier in Armenia.

“When you will reach Armenia’s customs [check]point, there will not be an obstacle,” Pashinyan said. “However, the imported gasoline shall be in accordance with the standards.

“(…) the more players enter the market [of Armenia], so much better for us [Armenia], since competition will help establish rule and order [in the country].”
