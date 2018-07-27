News
Friday
July 27
News
Armenia PM explains who funded country’s “velvet revolution”
Armenia PM explains who funded country’s “velvet revolution”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Half of the funding for the velvet revolution [in Armenia] has come from the Armenians of Russia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted the aforementioned at a meeting with Armenian businessmen, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“Our revolution didn’t even spend great financial means,” he noted. “I didn’t withhold a percentage, but I’m confident—half of the funding come from the Armenians of Russia.

“The biggest funding for our revolution came from the Russian Federation. The [Armenian] diaspora funded 90 percent of the revolution, and the Armenians of Russia funded the 50 percent—if not more [of that funding].”

Also, Pashinyan promised to analyze and develop the geographical scope of this funding.
