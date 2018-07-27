CSTO Secretary General arrives in Yerevan court (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who is an accused in the criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, has arrived in court.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from this Yerevan court that Khachaturov did not respond to questions.

But when asked whether he pleads guilty to the charge brought against him, the CSTO chief—who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—responded, “no.”

The court will consider the motion to remand Yuri Khachaturov in custody.

As reported earlier, based on sufficient evidence that was gathered during the ongoing investigation along the lines of the aforesaid case, criminal charges were brought against Khachaturov on Thursday, for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of Armenia, informed the Special Investigation Service (SIS). Subsequently, the investigator filed a motion with the court to remand him in custody.

Similar charges had been filed also against second President Robert Kocharyan, and former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case. Harutyunyan, however, is not in Armenia, and a search for him was declared.

Ex-President Kocharyan gave an interview on Thursday evening, and during which he said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.