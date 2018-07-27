South Korea to reduce number of armed forces’ personnel

South Korea will reduce the number of military service personnel as well as the duration of the mandatory military service in the country by 2022, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Within the framework of a reform initiative, the length of mandatory military service for army draftees will shorten to 18 months from the current 21 months.
Also, the number of active-duty troops will pare down to 500 thousand from the current 618 thousand.
According to the blueprint, the number of general-grade officers will be reduced from the current 436 to 360.
In addition, more civilian workers will be brought in for noncombat military positions to enhance job efficiency and consistency.
The overall troop drawdown is part of efforts to overcome the country’s demographic changes, triggered by the low birthrate.