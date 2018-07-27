News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
South Korea to reduce number of armed forces’ personnel
South Korea to reduce number of armed forces’ personnel
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea will reduce the number of military service personnel as well as the duration of the mandatory military service in the country by 2022, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Within the framework of a reform initiative, the length of mandatory military service for army draftees will shorten to 18 months from the current 21 months.

Also, the number of active-duty troops will pare down to 500 thousand from the current 618 thousand.

According to the blueprint, the number of general-grade officers will be reduced from the current 436 to 360.

In addition, more civilian workers will be brought in for noncombat military positions to enhance job efficiency and consistency.

The overall troop drawdown is part of efforts to overcome the country’s demographic changes, triggered by the low birthrate.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea
Trump said he has directed his administration to implement all provisions consistent with his constitutional authority to conduct foreign affairs...
 North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”
An optical cable is set up between the two countries, and by way of which telephone and facsimile communication is ensured between them…
 US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization
During Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks in Pyongyang…
 US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites
There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US...
 Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade
Beijing is ready to promote economic globalization…
Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts
“The successful summits, between the two Koreas and between North Korea…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news