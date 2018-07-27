News
Friday
July 27
News
Friday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.89/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.12 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 559.03 (down by AMD  4.33), that of one British pound totaled AMD 629.24 (down by AMD 5.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.63 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 240.19, AMD 18,989.94 and AMD 12,909.91, respectively.
