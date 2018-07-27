Putin says he's ready to go to Washington to meet Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he is ready to go to Washington and has invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow, but there "has to be necessary conditions," Reuters reported.
“Regarding our meetings, I understand very well what President Trump said. He has a desire to have further meetings,” Putin said.
“I am ready for that. We need for the appropriate conditions to exist, to be created, including in our countries,” Putin told a news conference.
“We are ready for such meetings. We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. Be my guest. He has such an invitation, I told him that.”