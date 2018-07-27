NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.07.2018

Second President Robert Kocharyan has been charged, the press service of the Special Investigative Service reported.

Based on the sufficient evidence acquired during the investigation over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan has been charged under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia with a preliminary agreement with other persons.

Motion has been filed to remand Kocharyan in custody.

Criminal charges have been brought against Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Based on sufficient evidence that was gathered during the ongoing investigation along the lines of the aforesaid case, criminal charges were brought against Khachaturov on Thursday, for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of Armenia, informed the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

The investigator has filed a motion with the court to remand Yuri Khachaturov in custody.

Former police chief of Armenia, MP Alik Sargsyan arrived in the Special Investigative Service. He told reporters that he came to the SIS to testify on the report on extortion case.

Asked whether he may be involved with any status in the 2008 March 1 case investigation, the MP said he has no link with the March 1 case, adding that this case should be definitely revealed.

He told reporters that he normally reacts to the corruption discoveries of the law enforcement agencies. “I have always stated and state that anyone should be held accountable, if not today, then tomorrow”, he said.

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan decided not to give evidence any more, he stated in an interview with the Yerkir Media TV channel.

"The charge is fabricated. I can imagine the enthusiasm that will be experienced in Azerbaijan. Give them such a gift, "Kocharyan said.

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan links the charge brought against him in connection with the events of March 1, 2008, with an attempt to neutralize his active participation in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Davit Miloyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound Thursday, at around 8:45pm.

The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The wounded serviceman was taken to a military hospital, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He is in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan on Thursday was called to the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

The SIS has informed about the aforementioned. No other details are announced yet.