Newsfeed
Pashinyan: We are going to guarantee security of any investment
Pashinyan: We are going to guarantee security of any investment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The new Armenian government will guarantee the equality of all citizens before the law, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Al-Jazeera TV.

“We are going to make economic reforms to liberalize our economy, to make it more attractive for foreign investors and domestic investors. We are going to guarantee security of any investment, we are going to create infrastructures with high-quality”, the Armenian PM said.

He considered possible holding snap parliamentary elections in 2019. PM Pashinyan highlighted the importance of holding democratic, transparent and free elections.

He also talked about the fact that the recent political events in Armenia have been carried out without any foreign interference. “We saw within our revolution that our partners – Russia, the United States, Iran and the European Union, respect our independence and sovereignty and they didn’t interfere to our domestic affairs”, Pashinyan said.  
This text available in   Русский
