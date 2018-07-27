News
Armenian PM meets his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg within the framework of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the PM’s Office reported.

During the meeting, Medvedev told Pashinyan that he is happy to continue the meeting with him.

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan, I am happy to continue the meeting with you, we met recently during the football. Today, during more than five-hour long discussions within the frames of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, we managed to successfully discuss not only the issues of our Union, but also issues of bilateral agenda as there are always issues to discuss”, the Russian PM said.

In his turn the Armenian Prime Minister  noted that  it’s pleasure to have this opportunity.

"I think our frequent meetings are very good and useful in the context of the current situation in Armenia and features of our relations in general, so that we will have an opportunity to discuss all nuances of our relations and the issues that exist, can exist and even the ones which do not exit but are talked about. In practice, these issues do not exit, and I think I have stated repeatedly that the strategy and overall idea of our relations is understandable, here there are not so many things to discuss, but in my opinion, our meetings are very useful in order to discuss on how to raise our relations to a new level. I think both Moscow and Yerevan are sincerely interested in this. I am happy that during the past 2.5 months we had many occasions to discuss all issues. It’s obvious for me that our relations are developing very effectively, and in practice I don’t have doubts that this will not only continue, but will be more effective," Pashinyan added.

The sides also discussed the Armenian-Russian strategic relations, as well as a number of issues relating to the development of economic cooperation, touched upon the process of ongoing joint programs in different branches of economy and the future actions. Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev attached importance to the increase of bilateral trade turnover volumes and touched upon topics relating to expanding the cooperation in different areas. They in particular highlighted increasing the efficiency of mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
