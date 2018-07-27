News
Armenian deputy FM holds meeting with French presidential advisor
Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan on July 27 received French president’s advisor Jean-Marc Berthon, the ministry reported.

The meeting was also attended by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the recent meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels, the preparation works for the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, as well as issues relating to the expected state visit of the French President to Armenia.

They highlighted the process of comprehensive interstate dialogue existing in political and economic areas and discussed the Armenian-French cooperation agenda in educational, scientific and cultural spheres.
