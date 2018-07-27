Pashinyan: I am ready for talks with President of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed readiness to negotiate with president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, he said in an interview to Al-Jazeera TV.
"I am sure that democracy is the most important factor for establishing peace in our region, because I am sure that there is no democracy that would like to start a war or use force to solve any problems," Pashinyan said.
The Armenian PM said Azerbaijan became more aggressive after the revolution in Armenia, because Armenia has big success in making Armenia democratic country, in fighting corruption, monopolies, creating equal conditions.
"I think Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has some fears that the Azerbaijani people can be inspired by the Armenian revolution and try to make similar changes in Azerbaijan. So I think the increase of the aggressive rhetoric by the Azerbaijani government is connected with this situation”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani government is trying to distract the attention of its own people from their domestic problems to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
“We are ready for peace negotiations.I am ready for negotiations with president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev”, Pashinyan said, adding that he is ready to meet Aliyev.
Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the OSCE Minsk Group format in the conflict settlement. “I think this format is able to solve this conflict peacefully if the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments will have a respective political will for peaceful solution. I can assure you and all international community that as any democratic government, we have real will and real desire to solve this conflict peacefully and we are ready for negotiations. But I want to insist that we aren’t going to make anything in the atmosphere of intimidation. It’s very important to create atmosphere of peace in our region”, he said.
He stated that no one in Armenia can hear any hate speech connected with Azerbaijan and its people, but unfortunately, one can hear every day hate speech from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, and what is dangerous is that one can hear that hate speech personally from Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.