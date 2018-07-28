Ecuador president has not ordered expelling Assange from country’s embassy in London

El Telégrafo newspaper in Ecuador reported that the country’s government stated that President Lenín Moreno had not given any instructions that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leave Ecuador’s embassy in London, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
Moreno was in the UK this week. According to The Independent, during his visit the Ecuadorian president negotiated with London’s official representatives on the terms for handing Assange over to British police.
The Ecuadorian leader on Friday stated that Julian Assange will eventually have to leave Ecuador’s embassy in London, but this should be achieved through dialogue. The president stressed that Quito wished to get a guarantee from London that the life of the WikiLeaks founder will not be put at risk.