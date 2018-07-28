Attorney: Robert Kocharyan reacts calmly to decision

YEREVAN.- Attorneys representing the interests of Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan are going to appeal against the arrest decision, Kocharyan's attorney, Ruben Sahakyan told journalists after the publication of the decision.

He also added that his client reacted calmly to the arrest decision. "Robert Kocharyan responded very calmly to the arrest decision. He did not make any statement. "

Earlier it was reported that a Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody.

Earlier criminal charges were pressed against Kocharyan over the March 1 case, and prosecutors requested a court to issue an arrest warrant.

Kocharyan is charged with paragraph 1 of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (breaching Constitutional order).