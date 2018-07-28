Court grants bail for CSTO Secretary General

A Yerevan court has granted bail for indicted CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, the Armenian general’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told reporters outside a courthouse after middnight.
Poghosyan did not want to mention the amount of the bail, but said he was not a huge amount.
Earlier it was reported that over the March 1 case, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, the Armenian general who served as deputy minister of defense in 2008, with article 300.1 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code – breaching constitutional order in conspiracy with others – the same accusation faced by former President Robert Kocharyan.