News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Court grants bail for CSTO Secretary General
Court grants bail for CSTO Secretary General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A Yerevan court has granted bail for indicted CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, the Armenian general’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told reporters outside a courthouse after middnight. 

Poghosyan did not want to mention the amount of the bail, but said he was not a huge amount.

Earlier it was reported that over the March 1 case, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, the Armenian general who served as deputy minister of defense in 2008, with article 300.1 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code – breaching constitutional order in conspiracy with others – the same accusation faced by former President Robert Kocharyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Robert Kocharyan reacts calmly to decision
Ex-President Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody
This decision was made by Judge Vache Margaryan, who granted the relevant application of the pre-trial investigation body...
 It is unclear to CSTO chief what he is charged with in Armenia, legal defender says
The Yerevan court hearing of the motion to remand Khachaturov in custody will reconvene after 6pm…
 CSTO Secretary General arrives in Yerevan court (PHOTOS)
Khachaturov is an accused in the criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city on March 1 and 2, 2008…
 Armenia ex-deputy PM is summoned to Special Investigation Service
In connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008…
 Justice Minister on Kocharyan: Everyone in Armenia should have right to fair trial
"We must guarantee and ensure the right to a fair trial with all its ramifications…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news