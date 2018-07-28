Car catches fire in Armenia, one passenger dies in hospital

A vehicle had caught fire on Friday in Armenia, and one of the injured later died in hospital.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 4:19pm, informing that a car was on fire on the Vanadzor-Alaverdi motorway, and there were injured.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the vehicle had caught fire while traveling on the abovementioned motorway.

The fire was extinguished at 5:37pm.

But the driver and two passengers had suffered injuries and burns. They were taken to Alaverdi town hospital where doctors said the patients were in critical condition.

At 5:50pm, information was received from the hospital that the injured were transferred to the capital city Yerevan Research Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns where physicians said he driver was in satisfactory condition, one of the passengers—in critical but stable condition, whereas the other passenger had died in hospital.