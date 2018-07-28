US urges Armenia authorities to conduct earnest, credible, independent investigation into events of 1 March 2008

The United States has consistently called for Armenian authorities to conduct an earnest, credible, and independent investigation into the events of March 1, 2008.
An official representative of the US Department of State told about the aforementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service. The representative noted this in response to the request to comment on the charge of “breaching the constitutional order” that has been brought against second President Robert Kocharyan of Armenia, and along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.
The official representative of the State Department added that they continue stressing to their Armenian associates that it is important to respect the internationally recognized standards for carrying out jurisprudence.
As reported earlier, court has remanded Second President Robert Kocharyan in custody along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.
Kocharyan was questioned at the Special Investigation Service, and in connection with the aforesaid case. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against him for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of the country.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths.