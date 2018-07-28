Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan still in critical but stable condition

Twenty-year-old Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Davit Miloyan, who was wounded by the adversary, is still in critical but stable condition.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that the soldier was in Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

As reported earlier, Miloyan sustained a gunshot wound Thursday, at around 8:45pm, at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

An investigation is conducted to find out the details of this incident.