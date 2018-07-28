News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan still in critical but stable condition
Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan still in critical but stable condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Twenty-year-old Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Davit Miloyan, who was wounded by the adversary, is still in critical but stable condition.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that the soldier was in Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

As reported earlier, Miloyan sustained a gunshot wound Thursday, at around 8:45pm, at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

An investigation is conducted to find out the details of this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident…
 Karabakh army chief: We have chance to paralyze Azerbaijan economy
But I don’t see its occasion yet…
 Karabakh MOD: There had not been such calm situation at Line of Contact
But an increase in tension is possible in September, October…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military equipment shifts along line of contact in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, continues fully controlling the frontline…
 Azerbaijani troops make infiltration attempt, are thrown back to initial positions
The adversary fired around 1,500 shots towards Karabakh positions...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan army special divisions are quite active this week
April 12 can be considered the start of this phase of Azerbaijan’s “activeness”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news