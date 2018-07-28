Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful

The decision to remand Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody for two months, and along the lines of the March 1 case, is unlawful.

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan’s office, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.

“Both the case and the arrest are unlawful,” he stressed. “This is an apparent political and personal persecution; this is what is called a ‘vendetta’—with the word that has become fashionable in recent times; this is a personal and political reprisal which doesn’t fit in the legal arena; it has no legal grounds.

“Do you realize how quickly took place this process, which has nothing to do with solving the case of the ten casualties on March 1[, 2008, in capital city Yerevan]?

“I regret that the statements and actions by the incumbent authorities different from one another.”

Soghomonyan added that the Special Investigation Service’s (SIS) conduct—summoning Robert Kocharyan to the SIS as a witness, and then quickly indicting him, and then quickly arresting him—does not even need a comment.

“We demand that he be released immediately, his preventive measure be commuted,” he stated, in particular. “And we will appeal the criminal cases.”

