News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful
Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The decision to remand Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody for two months, and along the lines of the March 1 case, is unlawful. 

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan’s office, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.

“Both the case and the arrest are unlawful,” he stressed. “This is an apparent political and personal persecution; this is what is called a ‘vendetta’—with the word that has become fashionable in recent times; this is a personal and political reprisal which doesn’t fit in the legal arena; it has no legal grounds.

“Do you realize how quickly took place this process, which has nothing to do with solving the case of the ten casualties on March 1[, 2008, in capital city Yerevan]?

“I regret that the statements and actions by the incumbent authorities different from one another.”

Soghomonyan added that the Special Investigation Service’s (SIS) conduct—summoning Robert Kocharyan to the SIS as a witness, and then quickly indicting him, and then quickly arresting him—does not even need a comment.

“We demand that he be released immediately, his preventive measure be commuted,” he stated, in particular. “And we will appeal the criminal cases.”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: It was clear that this is a directive
I believe the culprits are at the Prosecutor General’s Office, [and] the SIS…
 Armenia 2nd Presidents’ attorneys present details
A capital city Yerevan court remanded Robert Kocharyan in custody for two months…
 CSTO chief posts bail in Yerevan court
Khachaturov was released after 2am…
 Court grants bail for CSTO Secretary General
Poghosyan did not want to mention the amount of the bail, but said he was not a huge amount...
 Attorney: Robert Kocharyan reacts calmly to decision
Ex-President Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody
This decision was made by Judge Vache Margaryan, who granted the relevant application of the pre-trial investigation body...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news