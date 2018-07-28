News
Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: We can’t figure out connection between charged article and specific actions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Under the provisions of the Constitutional Law as well as of the European Convention on Human Rights, you can’t summon a person as a witness if you know that he is a suspect; in essence, law enforcement agencies should not deceive people.

Aram Orbelyan, an attorney of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Saturday.

He noted that the files of the criminal case—into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan on Marc 1 and 2, 2008—state that a person was saying that he had heard that someone had said something.

“Not solving of the Marc 1 case entirely causes problems for Armenia’s development,” Orbelyan added, in particular.

The attorney said he does not completely understand exactly what Kocharyan is being charged with.

“There is no cause-effect relationship,” he said. “I can’t understand the crime element until the end, to be able to discuss in detail. (…). The case isn’t sufficiently studied and developed by the investigative bodies.”

He stressed that the case evidence says nothing about Kocharyan.

“We can’t figure out the connection between the charged Article 300.1 [of the Criminal Code] and the specific actions.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
