Armenia 2nd President’s legal defender: Decision to declare state of emergency is in line with law

The President of Armenia’s executive order to declare a state of emergency in the country as of March 1, 2008 fully complies with the law and the international commitments Armenia has assumed.

Sargis Grigoryan, an attorney of second President Robert Kocharyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.

In his words, if there were threats to constitutional order, the Armenian President had the constitutional duties and rights to declare a state of emergency in the country.

“There were internal and external problems at that time,” Grigoryan noted, in particular. “The President’s actions were legitimate, and they complied with the working law.”

Reflecting on the armed forces’ involvement of in Armenia’s domestic life, the attorney stressed that the constitution clearly states that the armed forces ensure the country’s security.

As for breaching Armenia’s constitutional order—which Kocharyan is charged with, Grigoryan said this assumes that the existing constitutional institution shall be dismantled and a new one shall be created.

“[But] the constitutional institution has not been eliminated in Armenia,” he added, “and the new one has not been created.”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody