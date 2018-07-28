Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 300 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 300 times, from July 22 to 28.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units primarily refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued taking the necessary steps to reliably safeguard their combat positions.