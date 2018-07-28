News
Saturday
July 28
News
Saturday
July 28
Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement
Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Catalan leaders are waiting for the Madrid’s proposals over the settlement of the Catalan crisis and are ready to hold a dialogue with the Spanish government in this regard, the head of the Catalan government Quim Torra and his predecessor Carles Puigdemont said at a joint press conference in Brussels.

Carles Puigdemont has returned to Brussels to rejoin his exiled government on Saturday after a German court refused to extradite him to Spain on charges of rebellion, TASS reported.

Asked to comment on Catalan crisis Torra said that Catalan leaders had begun a dialogue with the Spanish government and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and called to turn it into actions.

Catalan leaders are waiting to see what Sanchez will propose for the settlement of the problem, Puigdemont added.
