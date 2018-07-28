News
Russia MFA comments on situation regarding Armenian chief of CSTO
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side shall formally launch the recall of its citizen from the office of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The aforementioned is noted in a comment by the Russian Federation Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RF MFA), and in connection with Armenian MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan’s statement on the need to replace serving CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.

“The necessary clarifications have been conveyed to the Armenian side on July 27, during RF Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephonic conversation with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan,” the Russian MFA comment also reads.

As per the comment, in particular, it was noted that in accordance with the CSTO rules of procedure, especially the Armenian side shall formally launch the recall of its citizen from the office of Secretary General of this organization, if Yerevan has adopted such a decision of recall.

MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
