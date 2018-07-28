Pope Francis accepts McCarrick resignation as cardinal

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, former archbishop of Washington and one of the most famous leaders of the Catholic Church, the Guardian reported.

This happened after Theodore McCarrick was accused of sex abuse with minors and young men.

The Vatican said in a statement that McCarrick had sent a request for resignation on Friday evening. The statement also says that Pope Francis forbade McCarrick to participate in any public services.

A 88-year-old McCarrick was Archbishop of Washington from 2000 to 2006, in 2001 he became Cardinal. In the US, he was one of the most famous and popular Catholic leaders for a long time.