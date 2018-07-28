Ecuador President criticized for deal with US on Assange

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa criticized the current Ecuadorian leader, Lenin Moreno, who concluded a deal with the US over WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange.
“You can be sure that he [Moreno] is a hypocrite. He already has an agreement with the US about what will happen to Assange. And now he's just trying to sweeten the pill by saying he's going to have a dialogue” Correa told RT Spanish.
The days of Julian Assange’s residence in the Ecuadorian embassy in London are numbered, Correa said adding that the founder of WikiLeaks was granted asylum, because there was no guarantee of proper trial in the situation.
Accirding to Correa, Lenin Moreno failed to understand, what is the problem connected with Assange.
Earlier, Lenin Moreno said that the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange would have to leave the country's residence in London.