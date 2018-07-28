News
2 killed in French plane crash
2 killed in French plane crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two people died as a result of the crash of a small aircraft in north-eastern France, Europe1 reported.

The incident occurred near the administrative center of the department - the city of Charleville-Mézières.

According to preliminary data, the pilot noticed problems with the engine soon after takeoff. He tried to land the plane on the runway, but he hooked the top of the tree beside it.

There were three passengers and a pilot on board. Two of them remained alive and were able to give an alarm, while the 68-year-old pilot and the third passenger were killed.

The investigtion is underway.
