CBS investigates its CEO

CBS Corporation investigates allegations against its CEO Leslie Moonves, the Independent reported.
The CEO published a statement at The New Yorker and said: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”
Former or current employees of the CBS television channel reported that such behavior is widespread in their company.
Last year Leslie Moonves helped found the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is chaired by Anita Hill.