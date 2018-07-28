State Department: US paid no monet to North Korea for return of its troops remains

The United States did not reimburse North Korea for the costs on the search and return of the remains of American servicemen who died during the Korean War, said the head of the US State Department’s press service, Heather Nauert.
The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fulfills his obligations, which he gave to US President Donald Trump on the return of the remains of the fallen American soldiers, TASS reported referring to Nauert.
According to her, US laws give the Defense Minister the right to reimburse North Korea or any other country for the costs associated with the extraction and storage of remains.
For this case, North Korea did not ask for money, and no money was transferred in return, the State Department spokeswoman said.
Earlier, the White House announced that the North Korea on Friday handed over the remains of US servicemen to the US. The agreement on the transfer of the remains was reached during the summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un, held in Singapore on June 12.