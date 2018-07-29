Inmates hack prison tablets and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars

Idaho prison officials say 364 inmates exploited vulnerable software in the JPay tablets they use for email, music and games to collectively transfer nearly a quarter million dollars into their own accounts, AP reported.
The department’s special investigations unit discovered the problem earlier this month, and the improper conduct involved no taxpayer dollars, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said on Thursday.
JPay is a service that inmates can use to communicate with the outside world; for example, by using secure tablets or kiosks to send emails or listen to music.
Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said in a prepared statement that 50 inmates credited their accounts in amounts exceeding $1,000; the largest amount credited by a single inmate was just under $10,000.
In all, nearly $225,000 was credited into the 364 inmates’ accounts.
So far, JPay has suspended the ability of the inmates to download music and games until they compensate JPay for its losses, Ray said.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Correction has issued disciplinary offense reports to the inmates who were allegedly involved, which means they could lose privileges and may be reclassified to a higher security risk level.