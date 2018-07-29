Erdogan warns US will lose a ‘strong and sincere ally’

Turkey’s president has warned the US that it will lose a valuable ally unless it changes its approach to the case of an American held in Turkey on espionage charges. Washington is threatening Ankara with sanctions over the issue, RT reported.
Talking to Turkish media about US threats of sanctions if Ankara doesn't release Pastor Andrew Brunson, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said US president Donald Trump is waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reports.
Washington would lose a "strong and sincere ally" if the administration there does not change its attitude regarding Brunson, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, after Trump threatened to impose sanctions against its NATO ally.