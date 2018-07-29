Armen Sarkissian: I have big dreams for Armenia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian noted that he has big dreams for Armenia.
"I have a dream for Armenia that one day this country will become a country where we will not think at all about natural resources, and the only natural resource that we will use will be our brains," the president noted during the closing ceremony of "Sevan Startup Sammit 2018".
"I have a dream for my country that in order to be there we have to run fast, we should be one of those, who are ahead of everybody, and I think that we can do that.
Now I'm here to tell you guys: dream big, then have a plan and you will achieve that. But you always have to think that you can dream, you can have a plan but also think about something important, that you cannot plan everything in your life, because there is always act of God and it does not matter what kind a god do you believe in."