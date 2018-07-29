Cuban leader and French FM agree to strengthen political dialogue

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Cuba, TASS reported quoting local media.
Diaz-Canel and Jean-Yves Le Drian noted a good state of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to maintain a high level of political dialogue.
The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations, focusing on the growing role of French companies in various areas of the Cuban economy, particularly in energy, transport and construction. In addition, the meeting discussed issues of the international agenda.