US judge's controversial decision paves way for 3D guns to be available online

A US federal judge Friday rejected gun control groups; appeal to stop a local company from releasing gun designs online that will allow anyone to download them and print 3D guns, Xinhua reported quoting local media.
District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, said he was sympathetic to the groups' concerns but questioned their legal standing to intervene in the case.
The emergency motion was filed by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence after the Justice Department reached a settlement with Texas-based Defense Distributed, a gun rights activist group, to allow it to publish blueprints of firearms that can be 3D printed, and other information online.
Cody Wilson, the group's founder, said the blueprints will be available on Aug. 1.
"This legal victory is the formal beginning to the era of downloadable guns," Wilson told tech website TechCrunch.
In 2013, the government had banned Wilson from publishing downloadable designs of a 3D-printed firearm, saying it violated the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which are government regulations to control the export and import of defense-related articles and services.
Wilson sued the authorities in 2015, saying the decision violated his constitutional rights to keep and bear arms, the Chicago Tribune reported.