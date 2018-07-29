3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in New Orleans

Three people have died and seven more have been injured in a shooting in New Orleans, Nola.com reported.
City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement the shooting happened Saturday night on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.
According to the police the two suspects fired a long rifle and a handgun into a crowd. Two men and a woman died several others were injured in the attack.
The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No suspect was in custody.
New Orleans Police said the investigation was ongoing and a manhunt for the suspects was underway.