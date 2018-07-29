Iran’s Zarif: US needs to quit its addiction to sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shrugged off the US administration’s plans to put economic pressures on the Islamic Republic, saying that Tehran will show Washington it needs to “quit addiction to sanctions,” Tasnim News Agency reported.
“The Americans are addicted to sanctions,” Zarif said, addressing a meeting of Iranian diplomats and economic activists working in the private sector in Tehran on Sunday.
“In the next few months, we will show to Washington that they have to quit this addiction,” the top diplomat added.
Pointing to the fracture between US and Europe in areas such as economy, Iran’s top diplomat said, “I’m not that naive to say we can wage a conflict between US and Europeans, but there’s a fracture between them from which we should take advantage of and we don’t need to be a bridge for their gap”.
“We shouldn’t force the world to choose between economic pressure and us. We have considered ways to use the opportunities provided for us. The opportunities may be special chances that we should pay attention to and it can help booming the private section economy,” Zarif added.