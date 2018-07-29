Milosevic's lawyer at the Hague tribunal killed in Belgrade

Dragoslav Ognjanovic, a lawyer who defended ex-Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic at a UN war crimes trial, and his 26-year-old son were attacked by an unknown man on a street in the area of New Belgrade, Sputnik reported quoting Radio Television of Serbia.
An unknown man shot 56-year-old Ognjanovic on the street in the area of New Belgrade around 7:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. GMT), according to police.
The lawyer died from his wounds at the scene while his son, who was also injured in the shooting, was taken to the hospital. Police inspectors and criminologists continue to work at the scene.
In recent years, the lawyer has participated in a number of high-profile cases. The case against members of the Montenegrin mafia where Ognjanovic represented the leader of Belgrade's Zemun Clan, Luka Bojovic who is serving an 18-year prison term in Spain for illegal storage of weapons.