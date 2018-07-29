Turkey boat capsizes, killing 6 people

An inflatable boat carrying 16 people, including Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) suspects and en route to Greek Island of Lesbos capsized in northwestern Turkey on Sunday, according to an official, Anadolu reported.
Six people including three babies were drowned after the boat sank off Ciplak Island of Ayvalik district, Balikesir province, Gokhan Gorguluarslan, the district governor, told Anadolu Agency.
Nine others were rescued by coastguards officials and one person is missing, added Gorguluarslan.